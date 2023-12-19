India expected to contribute over 16% to global growth, says IMF
According to IMF's Nada Choueiri, strong push by the government in logistics and infrastructure could navigate the economy through global headwinds. The focus on digitalisation puts Indian on a strong platform towards growth and productivity in the future, she said.
India is expected to contribute over 16 percent of global growth as economic reforms in key sectors like infrastructure and digitalisation have made India a "star performer" among countries, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), PTI reported.
