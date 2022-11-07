India expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% during FY20-FY26: India Ratings

“However, owing to the disruption in economic activities across the globe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Ind-Ra opines yoy growth comparisons post COVID-19 could be misleading. A more meaningful comparison, therefore, would be to look at long-term growth. The CAGR of India’s GDP fell to 2.7% during FY20-FY23 from 6.3% during FY16-FY20. The same is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during FY20-FY26 due to the government’s thrust on infrastructure investment coupled with various policy measures. In fact, India with a CAGR growth in the range of 4.6%-5.1% would be the fastest growing economy among all the G20 nations during FY26-FY28," the report said.