India expects FTA talks with UK to conclude by 31 Aug

The commerce secretary said India and the UK have signed an MoU on education which provides for mutual recognition of educational qualifications and duration of study undertaken by students within approved and recognized higher education institutions in the two countries. However, professional degrees are not part of the MoU. Alongside, the commerce and industry ministry said an MoU on maritime education qualification will pave the way for the two countries to recognize certificates of maritime education and training, competency and endorsements of seafarers issued by each other. “India being a seafarer-supplying nation with a large pool of trained seafarers, it is expected to be significantly benefited by the MoU," the ministry added.