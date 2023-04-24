India explores power links with Saudi, UAE3 min read 24 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
- Talks are also on with Singapore to connect grids through undersea cable
- Once ready, this could cut the need for costly clean energy storage
NEW DELHI : India is considering linking its power grid to those of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through undersea cables, with India’s power ministry circulating Cabinet notes for inter-ministerial consultation to initiate the process to expand access to reliable power and enhance the country’s energy security.
