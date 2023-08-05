India export ban: World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July: FAO2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Rice prices rose 2.8 percent in July to their highest level in nearly 12 years due to strong demand and export restrictions.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) said that the rice price index has rose 2.8 percent in July from a month ago to their highest level in nearly 12 years. This comes as prices in key exporting countries jumped on strong demand and India's move to curb the exports, it said.