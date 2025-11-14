India holding consultations with potential buyers from Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, Nepal as part of Plan B
To counter the shock of US tariffs, the ministries are collaborating with embassies to open up new markets for MSME goods.
New Delhi: India has started consultations with potential buyers from Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, Bahrain, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka as part of a plan to work around the 50% US tariff that severely impacts its small and medium businesses, which account for 45% of exports, according to three officials in the know of the developments.
