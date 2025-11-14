Search for markets

According to people familiar with the development, the pilot project has already begun in key African markets, including Ghana and Togo, which are being identified as potential hubs for rechanneling Indian exports, particularly in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and processed foods. The idea is to create alternative demand avenues for exporters who have seen their orders delayed or cancelled due to the new US tariff regime that came into effect on 27 August.