The week in charts: Slow export growth, AI summit, renewed CPI basket

From India’s uneven export growth despite a sharp rise in shipments to several countries to the country hosting the first artificial intelligence (AI) summit, new Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket resetting the inflation measurement, merchants reporting higher sales due to the digital payment system, and a gauge of national pride sentiment—here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

Export divergence

India’s exports rose 0.6% year-on-year to $36.6 billion in January 2026, the latest trade figures released on Monday showed. The nearly flat growth in overall figures is despite a sharp rise in shipments to several top destinations. Among the top 10 export countries, China recorded the sharpest rise of 55.7% in January. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands also saw substantial increases in shipments from January 2025. Though these countries saw material rise, exports to the US, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the UK fell sharply. The US recorded a 21.8% on-year decline in January—the steepest among key markets—partly due to unfavourable base effects from frontloading last year and the continued impact of high tariffs. Bangladesh saw a decline of 20.2%, while exports to the UK declined 7.9% and to Singapore 3.7%.

AI starts up?

India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled 16-21 February in New Delhi, is seeing a sea of attendees and participants, including 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. The first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South also saw participation from Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and French President Emmanuel Macron. This is happening against the backdrop of the rapid adoption of AI around the world.

India, too, is seeing rapid growth in AI-related startups, though it still lags behind several rooted industries. Data from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade shows that there are 5,661 recognized AI startups in India, which makes AI the 11th industry with the most startups in the country. However, this only constitutes about 3% of the total recognized startups. IT services have the lion’s share with nearly 24,000 startups, followed by healthcare and life sciences with 19,512 startups.

Basket reset

The revamped CPI with 2024 as its base year expands the number of items in its basket to 358 items from 299 earlier. It has added items like digital storage, streaming services, health supplements, and personal services to better reflect current household spending. The headline retail inflation rate of 2.75% in January remains broadly aligned with what would have been recorded under the old series, despite changes in measurement structure. The new entrants also show modest price movements. In January, prices of pen drives and external hard disks rose 3.9% on-year, sanitizers 3.67%, pet animals 2.57%, and services such as attendants and priests both hovered around 1-2%. Streaming services' costs were unchanged, and air purifiers' prices edged lower. With weights largely below 0.05%, their direct contribution to the overall inflation rate remains marginal. However, their addition allows the index to better capture changing consumption trends.

Numbers Talk

₹30,000 crore: The amount India’s solar manufacturers, including Waree Energies, Adani Solar, and Reliance Industries Ltd, are preparing to invest to build about 50GW of solar cell capacity in 2026-27, racing to comply with new local-sourcing rules that take effect in June

1.81%: The wholesale inflation rate in January, which is at a 10-month high, driven largely by higher prices of basic metals, manufactured food and non-food products, and textiles, according to data released by the commerce ministry.

275: Number of additional flights Indian carrier IndiGo sought approval to operate during the summer schedule from April to October, according to a presentation made to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mint reported.

₹2,500 crore: The investment FedEx announced for building a 300,000 sq. ft air cargo hub at Adani’s Navi Mumbai International airport, linking India with global regions.



$360 million: The value of the shipbuilding contract Cochin Shipyard signed with French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM to manufacture six LNG-powered container ships, marking the first order for “Made in India" container ships awarded to an Indian shipyard.

Digital payoff

India’s push towards digital payments has translated into higher revenues for a majority of merchants, according to the National Payment Corporation of India's latest report titled ‘Socio-Economic Impact Analysis of Incentive’. Out of 2,199 merchants surveyed, 57% said sales increased after adopting digital payments. Operational gains were also reported: 37% cited improved efficiency, 30% reduced dependence on cash handling, and 28% said transactions became simpler. With only 10% reporting no visible impact, the findings suggest that digital payments have altered day-to-day business operations for most merchants. The shift also reflects how easier, anytime payments can lower transaction friction—potentially influencing consumer spending behaviour.

Passive pride?

A new survey reveals that more Indians are proud of their people (10%), economy (8%), political systems (8%), and art and culture (8%). According to the Pew Research Center survey, covering 25 countries with 3,545 respondents from India, many Indians highlighted the country's “good economic development" as a point of pride. People are also proud of India being an agricultural country and a “land of villages". Interestingly, there was a high non-response rate among Indians, with 31% of total respondents offering no response when asked what made them proud of their country. It is not clear whether the high non-response rate was due to survey limitations or due to Indians’ agnostic attitude towards the country. Only 3% of Indians mentioned anything negative when describing what made them proud of their country.