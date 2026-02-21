The week in charts: Slow export growth, AI summit, renewed CPI basket
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India’s uneven export growth despite a sharp rise in shipments to several countries to the country hosting the first artificial intelligence (AI) summit, new Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket resetting the inflation measurement, merchants reporting higher sales due to the digital payment system, and a gauge of national pride sentiment—here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.