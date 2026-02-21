The week in charts: Slow export growth, AI summit, renewed CPI basket

Basket reset

The revamped CPI with 2024 as its base year expands the number of items in its basket to 358 items from 299 earlier. It has added items like digital storage, streaming services, health supplements, and personal services to better reflect current household spending. The headline retail inflation rate of 2.75% in January remains broadly aligned with what would have been recorded under the old series, despite changes in measurement structure. The new entrants also show modest price movements. In January, prices of pen drives and external hard disks rose 3.9% on-year, sanitizers 3.67%, pet animals 2.57%, and services such as attendants and priests both hovered around 1-2%. Streaming services' costs were unchanged, and air purifiers' prices edged lower. With weights largely below 0.05%, their direct contribution to the overall inflation rate remains marginal. However, their addition allows the index to better capture changing consumption trends.