India tops again: Export rebound in November puts it ahead of EM peers





Exports, on the other hand, hold the wild card. The base effect would turn unfavourable in December. To sustain the same level of growth that was seen in November, India will have to export goods worth $45.1 billion, almost 18% higher than in November. December is usually a good month for exports, with levels being 9-24% higher compared to November in the past five years. However, considering the trade-related uncertainties, the figures will depend on India’s ability to sustain its diversification efforts towards China, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.