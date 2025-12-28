A sharp rise in exports in November, aided by a low base, helped pull India sharply ahead of other emerging market (EM) peers, as shown by the latest Mint's Emerging Market Tracker, even as the rupee and stock market performance remained weak. India, with a composite score of 71, was way ahead in the race. Malaysia and Brazil followed distantly with composite scores of 62 and 59, securing second and third ranks, respectively.
India tops again: Export rebound in November puts it ahead of EM peers
SummaryChina, the strongest contender along with India on the emerging-market (EM) list, slipped to the fourth rank.
