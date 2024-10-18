India’s petroleum and gems exports plunge, electronics and pharma surge in H1, FY25

  • India's exports have faced significant headwinds due to global disruptions, like the tensions in West Asia, continued Russia-Ukraine war, US-China trade tensions, the EU's proposed carbon tax and forest regulations and a slowdown in growth in developed economies

Rhik Kundu
Published18 Oct 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Engineering goods, with about a 25% share in the export basket, grew 5.27% annually in value to $56.24 billion during H1. (BLOOMBERG)
Engineering goods, with about a 25% share in the export basket, grew 5.27% annually in value to $56.24 billion during H1. (BLOOMBERG)

New Delhi: India's traditionally strong petroleum, gems and jewellery exports fell steeply in the first half of this fiscal year, hurt by slow growth in developed countries, although pharmaceutical, electronics and engineering goods bucked the trend.

While global trade remained subdued, the World Trade Organization expects it to recover gradually, and these sectors are expected to drive India’s exports during the ongoing fiscal.

Overall, India's merchandise exports rose to $213.22 billion during the first half of FY25, up 1% from $211.08 billion a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

Engineering goods, with about a 25% share in the export basket, grew 5.27% annually in value to $56.24 billion during H1, according to data from the ministry of commerce & industry. The export of electronic goods rose 19.74% annually to $15.64 billion, while shipments of drugs and pharmaceutical products rose 7.99% to $14.43 billion. Organic and inorganic chemicals exports rose 4.57% to $14.11 billion.

"India has made a mark in terms of its engineering products, which is almost a quarter of all the exports. So that is growing well. Organic and inorganic chemicals are growing well," commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said recently. "Merchandise exports are one sector which has been impacted globally, However, India is doing much better than the global average."

Also Read | Why India’s coffee exports are a hit despite supply woes

India's trade in 2024 was influenced by global events: Houthi attacks on ships on the Red Sea that led to higher freight rates and disrupted supply chains; higher crude oil prices on account of the continuing Russia-Ukraine war; US-China trade tensions that led to more expensive value chains, and the EU's proposed carbon tax and forest regulations.

A slowdown in global growth, especially in the developed economies, further impacted exports. As a result, some traditionally strong export sectors have suffered. Exports of gems and jewellery fell 10.89% to $13.92 billion, while exports of petroleum products fell 12.48% to $36.54 billion during H1.

WTO estimates

In April, the WTO forecast a recovery in global merchandise trade in 2024, following a weak 2023 marked by inflation and high energy prices. The WTO expects trade volumes to grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, though geopolitical risks remain.

Also Read | The silver lining in India’s exports basket

India’s major export destinations during H1 included the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK and China.

"While India’s trade deficit in goods narrowed to a five-month low in September 2024, the trade deficit for April-September 2024-25 surged by over 24%, rising from $44.18 billion to $54.83 billion," said Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infomerics Ratings and former chief economist at Canara Bank. "The evolving external sector situation needs to be monitored on a constant real-time basis and mid-course corrections effected, as and when needed."

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s petroleum and gems exports plunge, electronics and pharma surge in H1, FY25

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.