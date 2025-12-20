The week in charts: Exports rebound, tourism drag, nuclear shift, lower unemployment

Tourism trouble

India's tourism industry is facing another tough year in 2025. Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) have struggled in the first nine months and are likely to fall short of pre-pandemic levels. Persistent issues like high costs, infrastructure gaps, and safety concerns have been compounded by a sharp drop in visitors from Bangladesh. Data shared in Parliament shows FTAs stood at 6.18 million in January-September, which is 12% lower than the year-ago period. Even as the last quarter is considered good for tourism, accounting for 30% of annual arrivals, the numbers are likely to fall short of 10 million in 2024, at around 8.7-8.8 million, Mint analysis showed.