The week in charts: Exports rebound, tourism drag, nuclear shift, lower unemployment

Trade reset

India’s merchandise exports rose to $38 billion in November, posting year-on-year growth of 19.36%—the strongest since June 2022. Notably, the US shifted from being a drag in recent months to a key contributor, with shipments rebounding after two consecutive months of decline despite higher tariffs remaining in place. Exports to the US grew 22.6% during the month. Further support came from strong export growth to China (90.1%) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (13.14%). The strong growth in exports and a 1.89% decline in imports helped narrow the trade deficit to $24.53 billion from $41.68 billion in October.