India’s merchandise exports in February rose 22% to $33.81 billion as against $27.63 billion in the same month last year, according to data updated by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, imports in February 2022 were $55.01 billion, an increase of nearly 35% over ₹40.75 billion in February 2021.

Hence, the trade deficit in February 2022 was $21.19 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

Imports during the April-February period rose by 59.21% to $550.12 billion.

"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was $374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80% over %256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," it said.

Trade deficit during this period widened to $176.07 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

