Home / Economy / India exports rise to record $418 billion in FY22: Govt data

India exports rise to record $418 billion in FY22: Govt data

Economists, however, cautioned that rising economic uncertainty from the Russia-Ukraine conflict could worsen the trade deficit
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Livemint

India's merchandise exports rise to a record $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal, according to official data released by ministry of commerce and industry on Sunday.

Outbound shipments touched an all-time high of $40 billion in a month in March 2022, Piyush Goyal told reporters. Exports stood at $34 billion in March 2021.

Merchandise exports were worth $292 billion in FY21. India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted $400 billion mark on March 23 this year.

Recently Piyush Goyal said that the export target of $400 billion was met nine days in advance and was significantly higher than the previous high of $330 billion came during 2018-19.

The key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The top five export destinations are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Hailing the country’s success in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this is a key milestone in India’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

Economists, however, cautioned that rising economic uncertainty from the Russia-Ukraine conflict could worsen the trade deficit and widen the current account deficit going forward as international oil prices are likely to remain elevated, while supply-side bottlenecks and rising freight costs could hurt exports.

