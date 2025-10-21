Mint explainer: How India's exports defied steep US tariffs in September
Summary
Due to Trump tariffs, India's exports to the US—its largest trading partner—fell nearly 12% to $5.47 billion, down from $6.87 billion in August. But Indian exporters found new markets.
India’s merchandise exports rose 6.7% year-on-year to $36.38 billion in September, even as shipments to the US—its largest market—fell sharply due to steep tariffs. It was the first full month affected by the US duties, which came into effect on 27 August.
