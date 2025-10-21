To be sure, anticipating the impact of the 50% US tariffs, the government and exporters had already started devising mitigation strategies.“Reflecting the impact of the additional US tariffs, merchandise exports to the US grew -11.9% on-year to $5.5 billion in September after growing by 7.1% in August," Crisil Ratings said in a recent report. “Had it not been for the front-loading of shipments, the decline would have been steeper. In contrast, exports to non-US markets grew 10.9% on-year, outpacing the 6.6% growth in August. This suggests that while the tariffs have dampened US-bound exports, India’s exports to other countries are bearing fruit," it added.