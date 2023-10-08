India exports smartphones worth $4.67 bn in Apr-Jul FY24, US accounts for one-third of shipments
During the first four months of the current fiscal year 2024, export of the smartphones to the US jumped multifold to $1.67 billion against $284.6 million a year ago, the commerce ministry data showed
Commerce ministry data showed that India exported smartphones worth $4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal year, of which the United States accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.
