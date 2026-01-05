What the US shock move in Venezuela means for India

Deepak Mahurkar, partner, oil & gas at PwC assesses Venezuelan inflation at between 200% and 600%. "The combination of years of sanctions-induced decay and the sudden decapitation of the government has created a vacuum where the potential for long-term recovery (via US investment) is currently overshadowed by immediate humanitarian and inflationary crises. The ability to export oil is challenged due to damage to infrastructure. The impact on India's oil imports is not expected to be significant. The global investments in the country are hard to flow in despite the US efforts. The incumbent investors will further face uncertainty," Mahurkar added.