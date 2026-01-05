The American intervention in Venezuela has posed a wild card for New Delhi, which has significant energy investments and millions of dollars in unpaid dividends stuck in the South American country.
What the US shock move in Venezuela means for India
SummaryExperts warn that immediate market volatility, infrastructure decay, and Venezuelan hyperinflation pose significant risks to its energy security and import bill. India's state-run companies have invested $2.5 billion in Venezuela before it came under stiff US sanctions in 2020.
