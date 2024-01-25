India extends winning streak, is top emerging market for 10th straight month
Summary
- India’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by robust GDP growth, a string of strong PMI numbers, moderating inflation, and recovering exports growth relative to its emerging market peers.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 85, India topped the EM league table in December. China and Brazil were second and third, respectively.