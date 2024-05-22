India eyes ₹1 lakh crore bonanza from central bank, aiding budget
India's central bank is expected to pay a dividend of up to ₹1 lakh crore to boost the government's coffers and meet budget deficit targets. The RBI's surplus transfer could help new governments post-elections with greater spending flexibility.
India’s central bank is expected to pay up to ₹1 lakh crore ($12 billion) as dividend to the federal government, economists said, a move that would boost New Delhi’s coffers and help meet its budget deficit target.