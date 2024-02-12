Economy
India eyes a ghee-for-cheese deal with UK
Summary
- Trade negotiators have pressed the UK to waive its sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules to let in ghee and other dairy products, which remain shut from the British market
India is trying to pry open the UK market for ghee in exchange for bringing the latter’s blue cheese to the Indian market, under the proposed free trade pact being negotiated by the two countries, an official aware of the matter said.
