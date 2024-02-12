India eyes a ghee-for-cheese deal with UK

“Indian dairy brands already meet Codex standards (international food standards) when exporting to markets like the US and Australia. All large, famous Indian ghee brands are able to meet the world standards whether it’s the US or Middle-East or Australia or New Zealand. While the UK and Europe have restrictions due to the SPS rules, Indian ghee quality is pretty good. Overall, demand for ghee remains big among both among the large Indian population overseas as well as consumers who wish to try Indian products," said Sodhi.