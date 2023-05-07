India eyes clean energy sources to tackle tariffs

India eyes clean energy sources to tackle tariffs3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The move comes as the steel and aluminium sectors, which predominantly use gas and captive coal-based power plants, will need to shift to cleaner fuels like green hydrogen to align with India’s net-zero goals and global mandates like the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
NEW DELHI : The government is considering revising its industrial electrification strategy to prioritize adopting cleaner energy sources, such as green hydrogen and battery storage, over fossil fuels amid the need to meet net-zero targets and the potential imposition of taxes on products based on their carbon emissions by developed nations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×