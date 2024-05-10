India eyes new export markets as trade with traditional partners declines
The commerce ministry has decided to target France, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya to push exports of iron ore. For engineering goods, it has identified new markets such as Sao Tome, Macao, Georgia, and Croatia, as well as Nigeria, Switzerland, and Lithuania for agricultural and processed food products.
New Delhi: The ministry of commerce is working on a plan to diversify its export destinations, and ship goods such as electronics goods, drugs, engineering goods, and food products to new markets, as trade with India's traditional partners such as the US and Europe declines amid geopolitical realignment prompted by regional conflicts.