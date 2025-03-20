New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways emphasized the nation's commitment to reducing logistics costs from the current 14-16 per cent to single digits, positioning India to compete effectively with global economic powerhouses like China and the US, at 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo.

This year's expo features advancements in 5G & 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, IoT, Cybersecurity, Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Embedded Tech, Fintech, Urban Mobility, and Smart City Solutions.

Attendees will also have access to the latest developments in Digital Gaming, Mobile Devices & Accessories, OTT Platforms, Security & Surveillance, E-commerce, Mobile Apps, Drone Technology, and more.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director of Exhibitions India Group, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Our focus is to create an engaging experience for the participants and visitors alike and help them explore the immersive world of technology. We invite all to visit, indulge and expand your horizons at this technology extravaganza."

A key highlight is the inaugural AI Bharat Expo, which explores AI's role in industrial and retail applications. Another major attraction is the Startup Hub, featuring over 250 startups showcasing cutting-edge solutions in ICT and Smart City technologies.

The hub offers mentoring sessions led by industry pioneers, curated conference discussions, a Startup Pitch competition, and opportunities for investors and startups to connect.

Additionally, the event includes the Smart City & Fintech Innovation Awards, which recognize exceptional contributions in these sectors.

Attendees can participate in approximately 40 conference sessions over the three-day expo, where policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators discuss the latest trends shaping India's digital transformation and urban development.