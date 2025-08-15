India eyes two GST slabs with special rates for ‘few’ items | Explained Finance Ministry's ‘move towards simple tax’

On the backdrop of India's 79th Independence Day, on Friday 15 August 2025, the ministry of finance announced that the government is planning to move towards a 'simple tax' regime in efforts to rationalise the goods and service tax (GST) rates imposed on the citizen of the nation.

In a social media post on X, the finance ministry explained that the government plans to move towards a simpler indirect tax regime with 'two slabs --- standard and merit' as compared to its current variable GST rates.

The ministry also said that it aims to impose 'special rates' for only a select 'few items' sold in the nation.

"Essentially move towards simple tax with 2 slabs – standard and merit. Special rates only for select few items," said the ministry, highlighting a reduction in tax slabs.

Government recommends to GST Council According to the post, the central government has sent its recommendations on the changes in the GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) for further examination.

They also said that the GST Council, in its next meeting, will discuss the recommendations from the Group of Ministers (GoM) and will try to carry out an 'early' implementation, which can lead to citizens reaping the benefits of the GST slab changes in the current financial year 2025-26.

"The Government reaffirms its commitment to evolving the GST into a simple, stable, and transparent tax system," said the finance ministry in its post.

Modi's tax vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said that the central government will launch a 'next-generation GST reform' which aims to reduce the tax burden on the people of the nation.

"We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Mint reported earlier, how the merging of tax slabs and the lowering of GST rates have come after the government expressing its intentions to reduce the number of tax brackets on products in India, along with the overall GST rates itself.

As of 15 August 2025, the effective GST rate slabs in India are 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% on most of the goods and services sold in the nation, except for commodities like gold and silver. Other items such as alcohol comes under the Excise Department, while the government imposes additional tax rates on cigarettes and luxury cars.