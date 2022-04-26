This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMF has estimated India’s GDP growth at 8.2% in 2022-23, down 0.8 percentage points from its January forecast, given geopolitical turmoil and a slowdown in China. It has estimated India's inflation to average 6.1% in 2022-23, higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6%
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: High global oil prices, a fallout of the war in Ukraine, will weigh on India’s growth, increase current account deficit, and push up inflation, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its regional economic outlook press briefing on Tuesday. It recommended monetary tightening to control inflationary expectations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: High global oil prices, a fallout of the war in Ukraine, will weigh on India’s growth, increase current account deficit, and push up inflation, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its regional economic outlook press briefing on Tuesday. It recommended monetary tightening to control inflationary expectations.
The multilateral institution in its latest World Economic Outlook estimated India’s GDP growth at 8.2% in 2022-23, down 0.8 percentage points from its January forecast, given geopolitical turmoil and a slowdown in China due to a fresh surge in covid-19 infections and ensuing lockdowns in major cities.
The multilateral institution in its latest World Economic Outlook estimated India’s GDP growth at 8.2% in 2022-23, down 0.8 percentage points from its January forecast, given geopolitical turmoil and a slowdown in China due to a fresh surge in covid-19 infections and ensuing lockdowns in major cities.
“We see the difficult policy trade offs with policymakers supporting growth, while controlling inflation. We have seen that inflation has spilled out of the tolerance band, which is an outcome of war as the country is dependent on oil and commodity imports," said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the short run, accommodative fiscal stance is appropriate, supporting vulnerable households and putting focus on infra investments. “Well communicated monetary policy actions are needed, probably some monetary tightening," said Gulde-Wolf.
For 2023-24, IMF has projected India’s growth to slow down to 6.9% from 7.2% estimated earlier.
It has estimated India's inflation to average 6.1% in 2022-23, higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6%, and ease to 4.8% in the following fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s retail inflation climbed to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, while wholesale inflation accelerated to a four-month high of 14.55%, remaining in double digits for about a year.
Gulde-Wolf added that to enhance India’s growth potential it was important to address structural weakness and bottlenecks for longer lasting growth. “These bottlenecks pertain to land, labour market, better education outcomes, and getting a higher share of females in the labor force. Some potential is there but requires policy actions," she said.
The resurgence of the pandemic, escalation of the war in Ukraine, larger than expected slowdown in China, tighter global financial conditions, and medium-term fragmentation of supply chains are the downsides to growth, according to the IMF.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMF warned of stagflation in the Asia –Pacific region. “Inflation in Asia is also starting to pick up just as China’s economic slowdown is adding to pressure on regional growth…Therefore, the region faces a stagflationary outlook, with growth being lower than previously expected, and inflation being higher," said Gulde-Wolf during the press briefing.
The IMF expects Asia’s economy to expand 4.9% in 2022, down 0.5 percentage points from its projection in January.