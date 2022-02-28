India faces limited commodity price risk in immediate term: ICRA

On the likely impact, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said : “The macro implications of the geopolitical crisis will stem primarily from the surge in crude oil prices, as Russia does not have major share in India’s trade basket. Though the Rupee has been relatively range-bound in 2022 so far, despite elevated crude oil prices, pessimistic global sentiments along with a stronger US$, could weaken the INR going forward. On the positive side, India’s large forex reserves and a current account deficit expected to remain below 3% of GDP even in the event that crude averages US$100/barrel in FY2023, are likely to avert a depreciation in the INR beyond 78.0/US$ in H1 CY2022."