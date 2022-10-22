India faces risks from external sector, says finance ministry1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 02:29 PM IST
India’s economy faces risks from the external sector, the nation’s finance ministry said in its monthly report, flagging that foreign capital inflows could be hurt as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy and concerns about elevated global energy prices cloud the near-term outlook.