India factory growth cools to 3-month low in September: PMI2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:55 AM IST
- Despite some moderation from August highs, the growth remained strong: India factory PMI
Listen to this article
India's factory growth dipped to a three-month low in September but output still remained solid despite global headwinds, a private survey showed. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 55.1 in September from 56.2 in August, lower than 55.8 predicted by economists in a Reuters poll, but the pace of growth was still solid.