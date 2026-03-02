India's factory output expands 4.8% in January

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output expanded at an annual rate of 4.8%in January.

Factory output had grown at 5.2% in same period a year ago.

Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Monday showed that industrial output growth has been robust since November, growing at 7.2% and 8% in November and December, respectively. That was supported by more than 8% growth in manufacturing in those months.

The strongest overall industrial output growth so far this year has been in December.

That pick-up follows an average 2.8% growth in industrial production in the April-October period this fiscal.

Strong factory output growth will be good news for policy makers who have been betting on the favourable effects of income tax relief offered this year, the GST rate cuts that came into effect on 22 September and the reduction in interest rates on the consumption of goods and services.

Latest data showed capital goods output, a proxy for investments in the economy, grew 4.3% in January, against 10.2% growth a year ago.

The consumer non-durables segment, which signals demand for everyday items such as detergents, medicines and cosmetics, contracted 2.7% in January, against an 0.1% growth in the same period year ago.

Consumer durables such as televisions and refrigerators, which indicate discretionary spending and are sensitive to consumer confidence and interest rates, grew 6.3% in January, against 7.1% expansion a year ago.

GDP growth Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday that India's economy is likely to grow at about 7.3% in the March quarter, which is needed to achieve 7.6% expansion in the full financial year, forecast in the second advance estimates released on that date under a new GDP series with 2022-23 as the base year.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the next financial year on 1 February, with a strong focus on the manufacturing, mining and export sectors and specific measures for technology-intensive and labour-heavy sectors.

The government is also simplifying the legal framework, reducing the rigours of compliance on businesses in order to sustain the growth momentum.

However, external uncertainties and armed conflicts in Europe and Asia pose a downside risk to emerging economies including India as these tend to transmit through trade and investment channels to other economies.