Broken backs, slim wallets: The farm price deflation that threatens to halt India’s rural demand surge
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 02 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Lower incomes from the Kharif season and a dampened price outlook for the ongoing winter crop season are worrying farmers. That’s also a warning for companies selling both FMCG and durables like fridges and televisions.
New Delhi: I could either buy a new car or use that money to plant potatoes," said Bhupesh Kajla, laughing. For the 40-year-old farmer from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the Kharif crop season turned out to be a damp squib. The premium basmati paddy he planted on 45 acres was damaged by excess rains, just ahead of harvest in October. Yields were lower by a fifth and wholesale prices were around what they were two years back.
