While nominal farm incomes are stagnant, we need to note that the rural economy has other levers like direct cash transfer schemes which play a supporting role, said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil. “Agricultural prices are often volatile and this round (of deflation) is driven by a sharp drop in prices of onions and potatoes. Overall, prices may revive soon but the good part is that crop production has been rising consistently over the past several years. At the same time, very low prices aren’t desirable for an economy, which is why the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has an inflation tolerance band of 2-6%," he added.