New Delhi: Farmer lobbies have raised concerns about the strict implementation of curbs on the sale of diesel in portable containers amid the West Asia war, citing increased usage to operate agricultural equipment during the upcoming harvest season in April.
Farmer unions flag concerns over how a ban on loose diesel sales will hurt harvest season
SummaryDemand for diesel for harvesters and tractors surges as farmers begin to reap wheat around 10 April. Farmers fear the curbs on sale of diesel in portable containers will cause a supply shortage during the crucial harvest season. Read how farmer unions are addressing the crunch situation.
New Delhi: Farmer lobbies have raised concerns about the strict implementation of curbs on the sale of diesel in portable containers amid the West Asia war, citing increased usage to operate agricultural equipment during the upcoming harvest season in April.
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