Farmer unions flag concerns over how a ban on loose diesel sales will hurt harvest season

New Delhi: Farmer lobbies have raised concerns about the strict implementation of curbs on the sale of diesel in portable containers amid the West Asia war, citing increased usage to operate agricultural equipment during the upcoming harvest season in April.
New Delhi: Farmer lobbies have raised concerns about the strict implementation of curbs on the sale of diesel in portable containers amid the West Asia war, citing increased usage to operate agricultural equipment during the upcoming harvest season in April.
Farmers say the ban on loose fuel sales—introduced to curb illegal storage and misuse—has heightened uncertainty over whether adequate supplies will be available during the peak season, particularly in rural areas where access to fuel stations remains limited.
Farmers say the ban on loose fuel sales—introduced to curb illegal storage and misuse—has heightened uncertainty over whether adequate supplies will be available during the peak season, particularly in rural areas where access to fuel stations remains limited.
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kirti Kisan Union, and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, and farmers across northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are now planning to raise the issue with authorities to seek to ease supply.
"Any disruption in harvesting will not only impact crop quality but also delay procurement, affecting overall farm incomes,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, a farmer based in Uttar Pradesh. With the wheat harvest window being narrow and weather-sensitive, stakeholders warn that ensuring an uninterrupted diesel supply will be crucial to avoid operational bottlenecks and safeguard output in the country’s key grain-producing regions.
Demand for diesel for harvesters and tractors surges as farmers begin to reap wheat around 10 April. The agriculture sector accounts for about two-fifths of India’s annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes.
Wheat production is expected to hit a record at 120.21 million tonnes in the Rabi marketing season (2026-27), around 2.26 million tonnes more than the previous year, according to the government estimates.
Practicality over safety
To be sure, norms of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization discourage loose sale of transport fuels over safety concerns. But the norms were not implemented strictly until the recent government advisory to states and oil marketing companies.
The Union petroleum ministry on 13 March advised states and petrol pumps to stop selling petrol and diesel in jerrycans and similar containers to avert panic buying. The move followed the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran reacted to US and Israel strikes damaging its energy infrastructure.
Pumps are now limiting supply to direct vehicle refuelling or authorised bulk buyers, making it difficult for farmers—especially those in remote villages—to store diesel for uninterrupted farm operations. In addition, the ₹22 per litre hike in industrial diesel prices has also raised concerns about higher costs.
Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the ministries of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, and petroleum and natural gas remained unanswered until the press time.
Farmers normally prepare for the peak harvesting period by filling tractor and harvester tanks in advance and purchase diesel in containers for later use, said Rattan Randhawa, a farmer from Deo in Taran Tarn district of Punjab. “This practice allows them to avoid repeated trips to fuel stations during the short and labour-intensive harvest window, when every hour is critical to prevent crop losses. This has been the usual process so far.”
Farmers seek temporary relaxation
Farmer organizations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are now planning to approach the authorities to consider temporary relaxations or introduce alternative mechanisms to ensure timely fuel availability during the peak agricultural season.
A district-level meeting with farmers has been scheduled on 6 April. "We also plan to submit a representation to the Deputy Commissioner concerned, urging that the sale of diesel in loose form be permitted during the harvesting season," said Raminder Singh, press secretary, Kirti Kissan Union and national coordination committee member, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, Punjab leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and coordinator of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said farmers plan to raise the issue at a All India Kisan Mazdoor Morcha meeting in Kurukshetra on Tuesday and subsequently raise it with the authorities concerned.
“In rural areas, it is not feasible for farmers to take harvesters to fuel pumps repeatedly. Purchasing fuel in containers has been a common practice,” Pandher said. “Moreover, frequent trips to fuel stations are impractical, as they result in significant time loss during a critical harvesting period.”
The government has maintained that there is an adequate stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel in the country as India's oil import sourcing is diversified and most of the oil is currently coming from outside West Asia.
In a statement on Monday, the petroleum ministry said panic-buying driven by rumours has been observed in certain areas, leading to unusually high sales and crowding at retail outlets. "However, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country," it said, reiterating its advice to the public not to believe rumours.