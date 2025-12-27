Floods, low crop prices plague agriculture, India struggles to protect farmers

Officials from the agriculture ministry, department of food and public distribution and Niti Aayog discussed increasing procurement to protect farmer incomes, following the steep disinflation in the prices of pulses and oilseeds this year, which came after a sharp surge in FY24. Besides assured procurement at the MSP, the plan was to include supportive measures such as facilitating the export of produce to overseas markets and covering part of the losses due to the price slump.