Mint Explainer | Why India's indigenously developed fast breeder reactor achieving criticality is significant

What is a fast breeder reactor?

A fast breeder reactor is one that produces more fuel than it consumes while generating power. India’s fast breeder reactor was designed and developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, the R&D centre of the Department of Atomic Energy. It has a 500-megawatt electrical (MWe) capacity. Unlike conventional thermal reactors, these reactors use uranium, plutonium and thorium as fuel at various stages to generate electricity.