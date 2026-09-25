India attracts $19.8 billion FDI in Q1: Japan beats US as the top investor and which sectors got the money?

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India increased 6% to $19.81 billion in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, according to data shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
India received $18.62 billion in FDI during the same period last year.
However, FDI inflows fell sharply in May, declining more than 45% year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion. In June, inflows dropped around 29% to USD 4.91 billion. In contrast, April saw a strong surge, with FDI nearly doubling to USD 12.1 billion from USD 6.6 billion in the same month a year earlier.
The top three destinations from where the biggest money is flowing are:
FDI from the US dipped by over 76 per cent to USD 1.34 billion in April-June 2026-27 from USD 5.61 billion in the same period of 2025-26. Inflows from the UAE fell to USD 868 million from USD 1 billion in April-June last fiscal.
The main sectors that have attracted healthy inflows include services (USD 7.04 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 2.84 billion), trading (USD 1.92 billion), non-conventional energy (USD 1.24 billion), and auto (USD 622 million).
Among states, the data showed, Tamil Nadu received the highest inflow of USD 5.95 billion during the period.
It was followed by Maharashtra (USD 4.22 billion), Delhi USD 2.67 billion), Karnataka (USD 2.11 billion) and Gujarat (USD 1.3 billion
Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, announced on Friday that FDI in India has reached a record high of USD 94.53 billion in 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows during 2014-26 have reached USD 843 billion.
He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in ₹2.40 lakh crore in actual investment, ₹23.8 lakh crore in production/sales, and ₹15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
FDI
Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.
"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion," he said in a social media post as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India' campaign.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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