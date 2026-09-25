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India attracts $19.8 billion FDI in Q1: Japan beats US as the top investor and which sectors got the money?

India's foreign direct investment rose 6% to $19.81 billion in Q1 of the financial year, as per DPIIT data. This marks an increase from $18.62 billion during the same period last year, with Singapore, Mauritius, and the US being top investors.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated25 Sep 2026, 08:40 PM IST
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India FDI rises 6% to $19.8 billion in Q1: These three countries pour most money
India FDI rises 6% to $19.8 billion in Q1: These three countries pour most money
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Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India increased 6% to $19.81 billion in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, according to data shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

India received $18.62 billion in FDI during the same period last year.

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However, FDI inflows fell sharply in May, declining more than 45% year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion. In June, inflows dropped around 29% to USD 4.91 billion. In contrast, April saw a strong surge, with FDI nearly doubling to USD 12.1 billion from USD 6.6 billion in the same month a year earlier.

From where is the money flowing?

The top three destinations from where the biggest money is flowing are:

  • Japan, which emerged as the highest investor during the first quarter of this fiscal year, with USD 5.71 billion FDI
  • Singapore (USD 5.22 billion)
  • Mauritius (USD 2.31 billion),
  • the Netherlands (USD 1.38 billion)
  • the US (USD 1.34 billion)
  • and the UAE (USD 868 million)

FDI from the US dipped by over 76 per cent to USD 1.34 billion in April-June 2026-27 from USD 5.61 billion in the same period of 2025-26. Inflows from the UAE fell to USD 868 million from USD 1 billion in April-June last fiscal.

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Also Read | Amitabh Kant: What India must do to win the global investment race

Which sectors are getting the biggest investment?

The main sectors that have attracted healthy inflows include services (USD 7.04 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 2.84 billion), trading (USD 1.92 billion), non-conventional energy (USD 1.24 billion), and auto (USD 622 million).

Which states received the most investment?

Among states, the data showed, Tamil Nadu received the highest inflow of USD 5.95 billion during the period.

It was followed by Maharashtra (USD 4.22 billion), Delhi USD 2.67 billion), Karnataka (USD 2.11 billion) and Gujarat (USD 1.3 billion

Cumulative FDI during 2014-26 reaches USD 843 bn

Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, announced on Friday that FDI in India has reached a record high of USD 94.53 billion in 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows during 2014-26 have reached USD 843 billion.

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He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in 2.40 lakh crore in actual investment, 23.8 lakh crore in production/sales, and 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

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Also Read | Rajan on GDP: If growth is strong, why aren’t investment, FDI and jobs rising?

Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.

"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion," he said in a social media post as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India' campaign.

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About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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