India February Services PMI at a 12-year high1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM IST
The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 57.2 in January to 59.4 in February, its highest since February 2011 and considerably above all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had predicted a fall to 56.2
BENGALURU: Activity in India's dominant services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 12 years in February on strong demand as price pressures eased further, a private business survey showed on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×