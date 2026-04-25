The week in charts: Fertilizer output, IT earnings, health spending survey

Manjul Paul
4 min read25 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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India's fertilizer production fell to a near five-year low in March while foodgrain stocks have surged well above buffer norms. (HT)
Summary
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

From fertilizer production falling to near five-year low in March, to foodgrain stocks surging to nearly three times the mandated buffer, to rural patients spending more than urban counterparts at government hospitals, to major IT firms declaring their FY26 earnings — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.

Output slumps

India's fertilizer production fell to a near five-year low in March. Shortages of inputs, such as liquefied natural gas and sulphur, caused by the war in West Asia, dragged output down by 24.6% year-on-year. The fertilizer production index was at 95.7 in March 2026, its lowest reading since April 2021, when it had touched 88.3. The broader index of eight core industries, which covers coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity, rose in absolute terms during the month but contracted 0.4% from a year ago, its weakest performance in nearly two years.

Also Read | Gas, war and the urea gap: Why it's time for bold fertilizer reforms

Supply chain disruptions stemming from the war weighed on energy and input-heavy sectors, with crude oil production, coal, and electricity generation all declining during the month.

IT scorecard

With Infosys declaring its results on Thursday, five major Indian IT companies have now reported their FY26 earnings, revealing a broadly strong revenue performance but uneven profit growth. On the revenue side, all five IT giants posted year-on-year growth. HCL Technologies (HCLTech) led with 11.2%, followed by Infosys at 9.6%, Tech Mahindra at 7.2%, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at 4.6%, and Wipro at 4%.

Also Read | HCL Tech’s growth premium is vanishing. Can AI help win it back?

Net profits, however, showed a mixed pattern. While Tech Mahindra recorded the strongest growth at 13%, followed by Infosys at 10.1%, TCS and Wipro posted modest gains of 1.3% and 0.4%. HCLTech was the only major IT firm that despite leading on revenue, recorded a 4.3% decline in net profit.

Pocket pinch

Government hospitals remain a more affordable option for hospitalization in India, according to a latest survey released by the statistics ministry earlier this week. Patients in villages spent more than those in cities and towns at both public facilities and charitable or trust-run hospitals. At government hospitals, the average spend was 6,905 per hospitalisation in rural areas against 6,032 in urban areas. At charitable and trust or NGO-run hospitals, the figures were 40,203 and 38,419, respectively.

Also Read | Govt plans health claims index to boost pricing transparency

At private hospitals, which include those empanelled under government health financing schemes, the only facility type where urban hospitalization costs exceeded rural spending was at 54,999 against 47,710 in villages.

The surve was conducted between January and December 2025 across 139,732 households.

Numbers talks

$50 billion: India and South Korea have set an ambitious target to double their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

85%: The Centre plans a nationwide policy push to enable adoption of flex-fuel vehicles that can run on ethanol blends of up to 85%, Mint reported.

6.4%: The Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.4% in FY27, slower than the 7.4% estimated for FY26, owing to headwinds from the West Asia war, according to a report by the United Nations.

7.25 million: India generates this many tonnes of textile waste annually but lacks adequate collection, sorting, and recycling capacity, resulting in a $9.4 billion loss in value each year, according to a Ficci-RECEIC report.

30%: All new steel plants opening till 2030 may have to mandatorily use 30% of domestic coking coal, up from 20%. The blending mandate is expected to reduce coking coal import costs by nearly 25%, Mint reported.

Deleted voters

Amid the controversy over high numbers of voter deletions under the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the first phase of assembly elections in 152 of 294 constituencies in West Bengal concluded on Thursday. In Tamil Nadu, polling was held across all 234 assembly constituencies in a single phase.

Both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu witnessed high voter deletions under the SIR. West Bengal recorded the highest deletion rate at 15.9%, as per the final roll dated 28 February 2026, many of which were under adjudication and remained unresolved before the first phase of the polling. Tamil Nadu also recorded a 10.9% deletion rate. Both states are known for a strong presence of regional parties, and pose a tough test for the win rate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bumper stocks

Amid the possibility of below-normal rainfall, along with rising fertilizer costs, government data shows high wheat and rice food grain stock, which could prove beneficial if agricultural activity slows down. The central pool of reserves was 60.5 million tonnes as on 1 April 2026, nearly three times the mandated buffer.

While India has largely managed stocks above the buffer norms, wheat stocks declined sharply to 7.5 million tonnes in 2024, following the El Niño phenomenon in 2023. However, after two years of above-normal rainfall, wheat stocks have shot up to 21.8 million tonnes. Rice stocks have also hit a historic high of 38.6 million tonnes, more than double the buffer norm. The scale of accumulation, however, has renewed concerns over storage costs and potential wastage.

About the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experience turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

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