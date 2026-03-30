India taps new sources to plug fertilizer gap ahead of kharif season

New Delhi: India currently has around 18 million tonnes (mt) of fertilizer in stock, compared with the 39 mt required for the upcoming kharif season starting in June, a senior government official said, adding that the shortfall is expected to be bridged during April and May, which is usually a lean period for farming.

The stock during the corresponding period last year was comparatively lower at 14.7 mt, with total sales during the Kharif season being 36.1 mt, according to data shared by the department of fertilizers.

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"The total requirement for the upcoming kharif 2026 season is estimated at around 39.0 mt, as against actual sales of 36.1 mt during Kharif 2025. Adequate stocks are currently available compared to the same period last year. Total stock stands at around 18.0 mt, as compared to 14.7 mt last year," Aparna Sharma, joint secretary at the department of fertilizers, ministry of chemicals and fertilizers, told reporters in New Delhi amid concerns over fertilizer shortages caused by disruptions in the supply of key inputs from conflict-hit West Asia.

"The prevailing situation is vulnerable situation, which we have dealt in a very strategic way," she added.

West Asia meets about 30% of India's urea needs, 30% of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) demand and 50% of LNG (liquefied natural gas) requirement, which is used for production of fertilizers.

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The government aims to boost fertilizer stocks through diversification of imports from new sources like Russia, Morocco and Indonesia, Mint earlier reported. The government is also promoting the use of alternative fertilizers such as ammonium phosphate, triple superphosphate and single superphosphate among others.

The government is taking effective measures to diversify imports, moving away from the Gulf countries to sources including Russia, Morocco, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Canada, Algeria, Egypt and Togo. "We are also in touch with Indian missions to explore alternative supply source," Sharma said.

On urea production, the official said some plants that had undergone annual maintenance are now in the process of resuming operations.

"Right now, about 27 plants, they are getting gas and the other plants which were under shutdown are in the start-up mode, as a result of which the monthly production which were previously about 2.4 mt is now 1.8 mt. We are resorting to spot gas purchases every fortnight. We have annual tie-ups with major source suppliers and are continuing our dialogue with them, while also engaging additional suppliers through alternative routes such as the Cape of Good Hope, including sources from Russia and Morocco. This will help ensure the supply of raw materials and intermediates for domestic production. Additionally, we will procure DAP and other inputs under the Open General Licence (OGL) route,” she said.

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Supply of natural gas to fertilizer units, which had declined to 60% earlier, has now increased to 75-80% primarily through additional LNG procurement from the spot market.

She, however, noted that the prices of LNG have gone up in the spot market. The spot purchases have been made for $19.5-19.6 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), compared to $11-12 per mmBtu before the US-Iran war began, the official said.

The government has also directed domestic refineries to supply adequate quantity of sulphur to fertilizer companies for domestic production.

On the domestic fuel stock situation, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

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She said that states and Union territories have been allocated additional 48,000kl of kerosene over and above regular supply. The government has also urged people to use alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal during the current energy crisis to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas.