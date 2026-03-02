Gulf tensions may push India’s fertilizer subsidy bill higher

Experts are of the view that the disruption in oil supplies is likely to lead to an increase in prices in the short term. Moreover, indirect impact via rise in shipping, freight and insurance costs may lead to inflation in input prices as a lot of fertilizer shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In case of a sustained increase in the international prices of fertilizers due to the ongoing conflict, the government subsidy bill may increase. India typically supports the sector via additional subsidies to keep farm gate prices of fertilizers under control.