New Delhi: India's fertilizer subsidy bill is likely to increase in the current and next fiscal years, as tensions in the Gulf region threaten to drive up natural gas prices and freight costs, industry officials and analysts said.
Gulf tensions may push India’s fertilizer subsidy bill higher
SummaryCurrently, the fertilizer subsidy is projected at ₹1.71 trillion for the next financial year, slightly lower compared to the revised estimate of ₹1.86 trillion for the ongoing 2025-26 fiscal.
