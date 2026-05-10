Fertilizer squeeze: Why soaring import costs are a policy tightrope for India

The reality remaines sobering. A World Bank report in 2024 said West Asia accounted for a quarter of global exports of urea and 15% of global ammonia exports (used in urea production). India’s dependence on the Gulf is acute. According to an earlier article in Mint, West Asia meets about 30% of India's urea needs, 30% of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) demand and 50% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirement, which is used for the production of fertilizers. Entering the global markets at the same time as several other countries comes at a steep cost.