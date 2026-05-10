The joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran in late February triggered a shockwave far beyond the energy markets, severely disrupting global commodity markets, especially fertilizers. India depends on imports for 25% of its urea, 90% of its phosphate, and its entire supply of potash. To shield farmers from these volatile international costs, the Indian government maintains strict price controls on these essential agricultural inputs.
Fertilizer squeeze: Why soaring import costs are a policy tightrope for India
SummaryWith urea prices up 81% and the kharif season looming, New Delhi must balance a ballooning subsidy bill against the urgent need to secure 50% of its remaining fertilizer requirements from a volatile global market.
The joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran in late February triggered a shockwave far beyond the energy markets, severely disrupting global commodity markets, especially fertilizers. India depends on imports for 25% of its urea, 90% of its phosphate, and its entire supply of potash. To shield farmers from these volatile international costs, the Indian government maintains strict price controls on these essential agricultural inputs.
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