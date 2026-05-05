India’s fertilizer subsidy reaches ₹2.17 trillion in FY26 due to West Asia war, may rise by a fifth in FY27

Import surge

“Import volumes surged significantly, with urea imports reaching around 10 million tonnes (up 83% YoY) at $442 per tonne (up about 20%), while DAP imports rose to about 6 million tonnes (up about 36%) at $732 per tonne (up about 22%), directly increasing the subsidy burden as the government absorbs the difference between rising landed costs and controlled retail prices," Sharma said. "At the same time, strong agricultural demand and structural issues such as overuse of urea and imbalanced nutrient use further amplified consumption. Together, these factors led to a structurally higher subsidy bill."