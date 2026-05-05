India’s fertilizer subsidy bill touched ₹2.17 trillion in FY26, exceeding budget estimates and underscoring volatile global input prices and currency pressures, according to two government officials aware of the development.
India’s fertilizer subsidy reaches ₹2.17 trillion in FY26 due to West Asia war, may rise by a fifth in FY27
SummaryAs the war in West Asia disrupts supply chains, India's fertilizer subsidy may exceed ₹2.17 trillion in FY27. This trend raises concerns about fiscal discipline and food inflation.
India’s fertilizer subsidy bill touched ₹2.17 trillion in FY26, exceeding budget estimates and underscoring volatile global input prices and currency pressures, according to two government officials aware of the development.
About the Author
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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