Why India’s latest GDP number may matter less than usual
India’s first advance GDP estimates have traditionally worked mostly as an early, temporary input into Budget planning. This year, their relevance is even shorter, with a major overhaul of GDP calculations due next month.
India has entered the final stretch of measuring its economy using a statistical framework that is more than a decade old. On 7 January, the statistics ministry released the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP), projecting real growth of 7.4% for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and nominal growth of 8%, a number that would typically anchor policy debates, budget arithmetic and market expectations. This time, however, its shelf life may be unusually short.