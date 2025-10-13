Govt readies first all-India income survey for 2026, seeks public inputs

The central government will launch India’s first nationwide household income survey in February 2026, marking a major step toward filling a persistent data gap in measuring income distribution and inequality, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MosPI) said in a statement on Monday.

The National Household Income Survey (NHIS), to be conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the MoSPI, will capture detailed information on household earnings, expenditure patterns, and sources of income across rural and urban India.

Unlike the periodic consumption and employment surveys, the new income survey aims to generate direct, comparable estimates of income levels.

“In many countries, including developed countries such as Canada, the US, and the US, and less developed countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, and Malaysia, household income data is collected through household surveys. Estimates of household incomes (or income accruing to the household sector) can also be derived from the National Accounts Statistics (NAS),” the MoSPI said.

“The merit of household survey data on incomes compared to NAS-based estimates is that household survey data allows for inter-personal comparison of incomes and the analysis of sources and patterns of income generation. The survey will cover the whole country and strive to generate estimates of total household income,” it added.

Feedback sought To prepare for the rollout, the MoSPI recently completed a pre-testing exercise of the draft questionnaire across 15 regional offices in August 2025, covering both affluent and non-affluent areas in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of a technical expert group (TEG) chaired by Surjit S. Bhalla, former executive director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the MosPI said.

The ministry said the pre-test findings and the draft NHIS schedule have been published for public consultation.

It has invited researchers, policymakers, and citizens to send feedback, especially on areas such as wages, self-employment income, property income, and remittances, by 30 October 2025.

To be sure, the upcoming NHIS marks a significant shift in how the country tracks household welfare and inequality.

For long, official assessments of living standards have relied on consumption expenditure data, in the absence of direct income estimates, limiting the accuracy of poverty and inequality analysis.