India’s April-August fiscal deficit rises to ₹5.98 trillion, 38.1% of the annual target

New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit rose in the first five months of 2025-26, as compared with the same period last year, due to higher government capital expenditure while net tax revenue declined.
The Union government reported a fiscal deficit of ₹5.98 trillion for April-August, amounting to 38.1% of the target for the entire 2025-26 fiscal year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday.
For the same period last year, the fiscal deficit was ₹4.35 trillion.
The government has maintained a strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, with the deficit for FY26 projected at ₹15.69 trillion, lower than the ₹16.85 trillion reported in FY25, and pegged at 4.4% of GDP.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated this target in her budget speech earlier this year, affirming the Centre’s glide path to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP by 2025-26.
Fiscal deficit, or the shortfall between government spending and revenue, excluding borrowings, shows how much the government must borrow to meet its expenses.
The latest data appears to reflect front-loaded capital expenditure in early FY26, particularly a resurgence in spending, which had slowed during the first quarter of FY25 due to the national election.
In April-August FY26, capital expenditure surged to ₹4.32 trillion, or 38.5% of the annual target, a marked increase from ₹3.01 trillion in the same period a year ago.
Overall central government expenditure rose to ₹18.81 trillion in the first five months of FY26, or 37.1% of the full-year target, compared to ₹16.52 trillion in the year-earlier period.
Revenue expenditure, including interest payments, subsidies, and salaries, stood at ₹14.49 trillion, or 36.7% of the full-year estimate, up from ₹13.51 trillion a year ago.
On the revenue side, net tax collections increased from ₹8.74 trillion a year ago to ₹8.10 trillion, accounting for 28.6% of the annual goal.
To be sure, the Centre’s move to grant income tax rebates for those earning up to ₹12 lakh a year, announced in the latest Union Budget, has delivered a boost to household spending, but dented direct tax revenues.
Non-tax revenue jumped to ₹4.40 trillion, or 75.5% of the full-year estimate.
Combined, total revenue receipts climbed to ₹12.83 trillion, covering 36.7% of the FY26 target, up from ₹12.17 trillion in April-August FY25.
While moderate fiscal deficits can help sustain economic momentum, a sharp rise would raise concerns over inflationary pressures and rising public debt.
Policymakers, therefore, face the delicate task of balancing growth-supportive spending with fiscal restraint.
In July last year, Mint reported that the government was considering a shift in how it sets fiscal targets, moving from a fixed-point goal to a range of 3.7% to 4.3% beyond FY26 to provide greater flexibility in navigating economic uncertainties while maintaining long-term fiscal sustainability.
To be sure, the fiscal deficit target for 2025-26 stands at ₹15.69 trillion. Fiscal deficit in FY25 was ₹16.13 trillion.
