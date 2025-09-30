Subscribe

India’s April-August fiscal deficit rises to ₹5.98 trillion, 38.1% of the annual target

India's fiscal deficit for April-August reached 5.98 trillion, 38.1% of the annual target, rising from 4.35 trillion in the same period last year due to increased capital expenditure and decreased net tax revenue. The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP.

Rhik Kundu
Updated30 Sep 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation in her Budget speech earlier this year. (PTI)
New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit rose in the first five months of 2025-26, as compared with the same period last year, due to higher government capital expenditure while net tax revenue declined.

The Union government reported a fiscal deficit of 5.98 trillion for April-August, amounting to 38.1% of the target for the entire 2025-26 fiscal year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday.

For the same period last year, the fiscal deficit was 4.35 trillion.

The government has maintained a strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, with the deficit for FY26 projected at 15.69 trillion, lower than the 16.85 trillion reported in FY25, and pegged at 4.4% of GDP.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated this target in her budget speech earlier this year, affirming the Centre’s glide path to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP by 2025-26.

Fiscal deficit, or the shortfall between government spending and revenue, excluding borrowings, shows how much the government must borrow to meet its expenses.

Also Read | Centre may cap deficit at 4.4% despite trade, border wars

Early capex push

The latest data appears to reflect front-loaded capital expenditure in early FY26, particularly a resurgence in spending, which had slowed during the first quarter of FY25 due to the national election.

In April-August FY26, capital expenditure surged to 4.32 trillion, or 38.5% of the annual target, a marked increase from 3.01 trillion in the same period a year ago.

Overall central government expenditure rose to 18.81 trillion in the first five months of FY26, or 37.1% of the full-year target, compared to 16.52 trillion in the year-earlier period.

Revenue expenditure, including interest payments, subsidies, and salaries, stood at 14.49 trillion, or 36.7% of the full-year estimate, up from 13.51 trillion a year ago.

Also Read | Govt may lift capex beyond budget as private sector stays cautious

On the revenue side, net tax collections increased from 8.74 trillion a year ago to 8.10 trillion, accounting for 28.6% of the annual goal.

To be sure, the Centre’s move to grant income tax rebates for those earning up to 12 lakh a year, announced in the latest Union Budget, has delivered a boost to household spending, but dented direct tax revenues.

Non-tax revenue jumped to 4.40 trillion, or 75.5% of the full-year estimate.

Combined, total revenue receipts climbed to 12.83 trillion, covering 36.7% of the FY26 target, up from 12.17 trillion in April-August FY25.

Balancing act

While moderate fiscal deficits can help sustain economic momentum, a sharp rise would raise concerns over inflationary pressures and rising public debt.

Policymakers, therefore, face the delicate task of balancing growth-supportive spending with fiscal restraint.

In July last year, Mint reported that the government was considering a shift in how it sets fiscal targets, moving from a fixed-point goal to a range of 3.7% to 4.3% beyond FY26 to provide greater flexibility in navigating economic uncertainties while maintaining long-term fiscal sustainability.

To be sure, the fiscal deficit target for 2025-26 stands at 15.69 trillion. Fiscal deficit in FY25 was 16.13 trillion.

 
 
Fiscal Deficit
